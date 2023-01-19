Wrestlers vs WFI: CPI (M) Brinda Karat asked to step down from protest stage: 'Please don't politicise the issue' (WATCH VIDEO)

The protesting wrestlers on Thursday asked CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat to step down from the stage during the wrestlers' protest against WFI at Jantar Mantar in Delhi and urged her not to politicise the issue. The wrestlers are on a silent protest after Vinesh Phogat, the first Indian woman wrestler to win gold in both the Commonwealth Games (CWG) and Asian Games, on Wednesday alleged that Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has been sexually exploiting women wrestlers for many years.

#WATCH | CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat asked to step down from the stage during wrestlers' protest against WFI at Jantar Mantar in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/sw8WMTdjsk — ANI (@ANI) January 19, 2023

Earlier, champion wrestler and BJP leader Babita Phogat on Thursday arrived at the protest site at Jantar Mantar in Delhi where wrestlers continued their sit-in protest for the second day demanding action against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and other officials against alleged sexual exploitation of several athletes. "I have assured them that the government is with them. I will try that their issues are resolved today," Babita Phogat said after addressing the gathering.

I have assured them that the government is with them. I will try that their issues are resolved today: Champion wrestler & BJP leader Babita Phogat at Jantar Mantar protest site in Delhi pic.twitter.com/By8aIvnhd9 — ANI (@ANI) January 19, 2023

