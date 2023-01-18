Wrestlers Protest in Delhi: Sports Ministry directs WFI to reply within 72 hours after allegations of sexual harassment

The Sports Ministry has directed the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) to furnish a reply within the next 72 hours on the allegations of sexual harassment by Vinesh Phogat. The Sports Ministry has also cancelled the National Wrestling camp in Lucknow.

WFI president Brijbhushan Singh and several coaches have been accused of sexual harassment by star athlete Vinesh Phogat on Wednesday.

Phogat and over 30 others wrestlers, including Sakshee Malik and Bajrang Punia, sat in protest at the Jantar Mantar in Delhi where they made the allegations of sexual abuse and harassment over several years.

"Coaches are harassing women, and some coaches who are favourite of the federation misbehave with women coaches as well. They sexually harass girls. The WFI president has sexually harassed so many girls," Phogat alleged and also claimed that she got death threats.

Phogat, a world championship medallist and Olympian, also sought the intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's removal.

WFI President Denies Any Wrongdoing

WFI chief Brijbhushan Singh denied all allegations against him and the Federation. Singh even said that he's ready to be hanged if found guilty.

"There has been no incident of sexual harassment. If such a thing has happened, then I will hang myself. Is there any person in front who can say that the Federation harassed any athlete?" said Brijbhushan Sharan Singh.

"Sexual harassment is a big allegation. How can I take action when my own name has been dragged into this? I am ready for an investigation.

"I want to ask Vinesh Phogat, why did she wear a costume with a company's logo on it in the Olympics? After she lost the match, I only encouraged & motivated her," Singh added.

