Wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat protest against 'harrasment' by WFI

The grapplers protested at the Jantar Mantar in New Delhi

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, January 18, 2023, 01:34 PM IST
article-image
Olympic medallists Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik along with Vinesh Phogat and other top Indian grapplers on Wednesday sat on a protest against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi.

Bajrang Punia took to Twitter to share his concern. "Sportspersons work hard to win medals for the country, but the Federation has done nothing but let us down. Players are being harassed by imposing arbitrary laws," he wrote.

Speaking to IANS, Sakshi Malik said, "We will be meeting WFI officials at 4pm IST and discuss our issues. Till then we are sitting here."

article-image

