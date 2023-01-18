e-Paper Get App
DCW chief Swati Maliwal seeks immediate arrest of WFI chief Brijbhushan Singh after wrestlers allege sexual harassment

DCW chief Swati Maliwal seeks immediate arrest of WFI chief Brijbhushan Singh after wrestlers allege sexual harassment

More than 30 Indian wrestlers are protesting in Delhi against the WFI chief Brijbhushan Singh, who has denied all the allegations against him and the federation.

Wednesday, January 18, 2023
article-image
Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal on Wednesday joined the protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar.

Maliwal informed reporters that the DCW has sent notices to the Delhi police and Union Sports Ministry, seeking the immediate arrest of Wrestling Federation of India president Brijbhushan Singh, who is being accused of sexual harassment by star athletes like Vinesh Phogat and Sakshee Malik.

More than 30 Indian wrestlers are protesting in Delhi against the WFI chief, who has denied all the allegations against him.

"We've sent notices to Delhi police & Union sports ministry. Immediate justice should be served in this case. WFI President should be arrested & stern action should be taken against the coaches whose names have come up in the matter," Maliwal was quoted as saying by ANI.

article-image

"I'm shocked. The women who've taken India to great heights have assembled in Jantar Mantar to ask for justice. It's shameful," Maliwal added.

WFI President Rubbishes Allegations

Brijbhushan Singh responded to the allegations levelled against him by Vinesh Phogat by turning the tables on the wrestlers. Singh said he's ready to be "hanged" if found guilty in the matter.

"Sexual harassment is a big allegation. How can I take action when my own name has been dragged into this? I am ready for an investigation.

"I want to ask Vinesh Phogat, why did she wear a costume with a company's logo on it in the Olympics? After she lost the match, I only encouraged & motivated her," Singh added.

What the Wrestlers are Alleging

Three-time Commonwealth Games gold medallist Vinesh Phogat told reporters that she was sexually exploited after the Tokyo Games by the WFI.

"After the Tokyo Olympics defeat, the Wrestling Federation of India mentally tortured me. I used to think of ending my life each day," Phogat said.

article-image

