WFI President breaks silence after Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia lead Wrestlers' protest alleging sexual harassment

Wrestling Federation of India president Brijbhushan Sharan Singh responded to the sexual harassment allegations against him after star athletes like Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia sat in protest along with several other colleagues at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.

The WFI chief turned the tables on the wrestlers by claiming that none of the protesters took part in any nation tournament after the Tokyo Olympics last year.

"Wrestlers who are sitting on protest have not contested any national tournament after the Olympics," said Brijbhushan Sharan Singh.

