 IND vs AUS 3rd ODI Toss Update: Australia To Bat First, Kuldeep Yadav & Prasidh Krishna Make Playing XI
India will look to avoid whitewash against Australia when both teams meet in Sydney for the third ODI on Saturday, October 25.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Saturday, October 25, 2025, 08:40 AM IST
Image: BCCI/X

India vs Australia 3rd ODI Playing XI

Australia Playing XI: Mitchell Marsh (capt), Travis Head, Matthew Short, Matthew Renshaw, Alex Carey (wk), Cooper Connolly, Mitchell Owen, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

India Playing XI: Shubman Gill (capt), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul (wk), Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj

Toss

Australia Skipper Mitchell Marsh Wins Toss, Elects To Bat

Preview

India will look to avoid whitewash against Australia when both teams meet in Sydney for the third ODI on Saturday, October 25. With Australia already leading 2-0, the hosts will be aiming for a clean sweep, while India will look to salvage pride and gain momentum ahead of the upcoming T20Is.

The series so far has highlighted Australia’s dominance in home conditions. Their top order, led by Mitchell Marsh and Matt Short, has been in sublime form, providing the platform for commanding totals. Mitchell Starc has marshalled his bowling unit efficiently, with Josh Hazlewood and Adam Zampa consistently applying pressure in the middle overs.

India, on the other hand, have struggled to find rhythm. Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill have failed to convert starts into big scores, while the middle order has looked inconsistent. KL Rahul’s resilience and Rohit Sharma’s power-hitting have been bright spots, but the team’s inability to capitalize on crucial moments has cost them both matches.

