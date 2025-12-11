 ICC T20 World Cup Tickets: When, Where And How To Buy Tickets For 2026 T20WC?
Sreehari MenonUpdated: Thursday, December 11, 2025, 06:14 PM IST
The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday confirmed that the tickets for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will go live at 6:45 PM IST on December 11. The tournament will kick off on February 7 with India kicking off the tournament in Mumbai against USA. The T20 WC 2026 will be played across 8 stadiums in India and Sri Lanka.

The tickets will be available on Bookmyshow app and website. For India games, a limit of 2 tickets per user has been enforced to ensure more fans get the opportunity to watch the Men in Blue.

Book My Show has issued an advisory and detailed instructions on how to buy tickets for the T20 World Cup. With fan frenzy expected for the India matches, BMS has created a virtual queue for fans to wait before heading to the sale page.

Step by step guide to buy T20 World Cup tickets

1. Login to the Book My Show app or create an account and complete OTP verification.

2. Click on the World Cup tab in the top navigation bar

3. Select the country or the venue where you want to attend the match

4. Upon selecting an India match, one will be placed in a queue.

5. Stay on the page and do no refresh till the tickets go live

6. Select seats and complete the booking process

7. Tickets will be issued as M-tickets with QR code blurred for security reasons. It will be activated closer to match day.

8. For non India matches, there will likely be no queue and fans can directly complete the booking process.

India have been handed an easy group in the tournament. The Men in Blue will face Pakistan, with USA, Netherlands and Namibia. The defending champions will face USA in Mumbai on February 7 to kick off the tournament, with Namibia in Delhi on February 12, followed by Pakistan, and their final group game is against the Netherlands in Ahmedabad on February 18.

