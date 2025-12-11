ICC T20 World Cup Tickets: IND vs USA In Mumbai On Feb 7, Sale Starts On BMS From ₹750 - Check Full Price List For All Matches At Wankhede

Indian players singing Vande Mataram along with crowd at Wankhede Stadium | Credits: BCCI Twitter

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday confirmed that the tickets for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will go live at 6:45 PM IST on December 11. The tournament will kick off on February 7 with India kicking off their tournament in Mumbai against USA. The T20 WC 2026 will be played across 8 stadiums in India and Sri Lanka.

The Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai will host as many as 6 games during the group stage. England will be in action twice at the venue as will the West Indies, with Nepal playing 3 games. Italy, playing their maiden t20 World Cup, will also feature at the venue.

The match schedule at Wankhede Stadium is as follows:

February 7: India vs USA, 7:00 PM

February 8: England vs Nepal, 3:00 PM

February 11: England vs West Indies, 7:00 PM

February 12: Nepal vs Italy, 3:00 PM

February 15: West Indies vs Nepal, 11:00 AM

February 17: Bangladesh vs Nepal, 7:00 PM

What are the prices of tickets at Wankhede Stadium?

The prices for the non-India games at the Wankhede Stadium start at just ₹250. Fans can watch high octane clashes like the England vs West Indies game for just ₹250. Both teams have been crowned T20 World Cup champions twice like India.

The prices for the IND vs USA game start at ₹750. Fans can purchase the tickets of Book My Show, starting from 6:45 PM IST on Thursday, December 11. A user can book a maximum of up to 2 tickets for India games. Fans can queue in the virtual waiting room for an hour before the ticket sales begin.