 ICC T20 World Cup Tickets: IND vs USA In Mumbai On Feb 7, Sale Starts On BMS From ₹750 - Check Full Price List For All Matches At Wankhede
The tickets for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will go on sale on Thursday, December 11. Wankhede Stadium is set to host as many as 6 league stage matches. India will play their opening game of the tournament at the venue, facing USA. Tickets will be available on Book My Show, with prices for the India game starting at ₹750

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Thursday, December 11, 2025, 05:57 PM IST
Indian players singing Vande Mataram along with crowd at Wankhede Stadium | Credits: BCCI Twitter

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday confirmed that the tickets for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will go live at 6:45 PM IST on December 11. The tournament will kick off on February 7 with India kicking off their tournament in Mumbai against USA. The T20 WC 2026 will be played across 8 stadiums in India and Sri Lanka.

The Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai will host as many as 6 games during the group stage. England will be in action twice at the venue as will the West Indies, with Nepal playing 3 games. Italy, playing their maiden t20 World Cup, will also feature at the venue.

The match schedule at Wankhede Stadium is as follows:

February 7: India vs USA, 7:00 PM

February 8: England vs Nepal, 3:00 PM

February 11: England vs West Indies, 7:00 PM

February 12: Nepal vs Italy, 3:00 PM

February 15: West Indies vs Nepal, 11:00 AM

February 17: Bangladesh vs Nepal, 7:00 PM

What are the prices of tickets at Wankhede Stadium?

The prices for the non-India games at the Wankhede Stadium start at just ₹250. Fans can watch high octane clashes like the England vs West Indies game for just ₹250. Both teams have been crowned T20 World Cup champions twice like India.

The prices for the IND vs USA game start at ₹750. Fans can purchase the tickets of Book My Show, starting from 6:45 PM IST on Thursday, December 11. A user can book a maximum of up to 2 tickets for India games. Fans can queue in the virtual waiting room for an hour before the ticket sales begin.

