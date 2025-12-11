ICC T20 World Cup Cup 2026 Tickets To Go Live At 6:45 PM IST On December 11, Prices Start At ₹100

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday confirmed that the tickets for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will go live at 6:45 PM IST on December 11. The tournament will kick off on February 7 with India kicking off the tournament in Mumbai against USA. The T20 WC 2026 will be played across 8 stadiums in India and Sri Lanka.

Just like the Women's World Cup, some venues for the t20 World Cup will also see ticket prices starting at ₹100.

“With tickets starting as low as ₹100, the excitement around the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 is multiplied manifold. We are committed to creating a world-class match-day experience that reflects India’s passion for the sport, modern facilities, smooth logistics, and stadiums buzzing with energy.

“This tournament is an opportunity for fans to come together and celebrate cricket in its most electrifying format. We have worked closely with all stakeholders to ensure accessibility, comfort, and an atmosphere worthy of a global event. We warmly welcome fans from across India and around the globe to witness thrilling action and create lifelong memories,” ICC CEO Sanjog Gupta said in a statement.

The tournament kicks off on February 7 with the league stages with 20 teams divided among 4 groups. India have been clubbed alongside Pakistan, USA, Netherlands and Namibia.

Further information on how to buy and where the tickets will be available is expected. Tickets will be available on https://tickets.cricketworldcup.com/ wich re-directs to Book My Show. Phase 1 ticket prices starting at ₹100.

Step by step guide to buy T20 World Cup tickets

1. Login to the Book My Show app or create an account and complete OTP verification.

2. Click on the World Cup tab in the top navigation bar

3. Select the country or the venue where you want to attend the match

4. Upon selecting an India match, one will be placed in a queue.

5. Stay on the page and do no refresh till the tickets go live

6. Select seats and complete the booking process

7. Tickets will be issued as M-tickets with QR code blurred for security reasons. It will be activated closer to match day.

8. For non India matches, there will likely be no queue and fans can directly complete the booking process.