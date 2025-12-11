 Rishabh Pant Takes Blessings From Swami Kailashanand Giri Ji Maharaj; Netizens Question Use Of Left Hand In Viral VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsRishabh Pant Takes Blessings From Swami Kailashanand Giri Ji Maharaj; Netizens Question Use Of Left Hand In Viral VIDEO

Rishabh Pant Takes Blessings From Swami Kailashanand Giri Ji Maharaj; Netizens Question Use Of Left Hand In Viral VIDEO

The video of the heartwarming moment is going viral on social media and the video shows that Rishabh Pant bends down respectfully while the Swami places his hand on the cricketer's back and head to bless him.

Azhar KhanUpdated: Thursday, December 11, 2025, 05:59 PM IST
article-image
Rishabh Pant Takes Blessings From Swami Kailashanand Giri Ji Maharaj | X

Mumbai, December 11: A video has surfaced on social media in which Indian wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant is seen taking blessings of Swami Kailashanand Giri Ji Maharaj. The video of the heartwarming moment is going viral on social media and the video shows that Rishabh Pant bends down respectfully while the Swami places his hand on the cricketer's back and head to bless him.

However, some internet users have pointed out that Swami ji appears to bless Rishabh with his left hand, which has sparked discussion on social media. The users are curious to know if it is appropriate to give blessings with left hand. They are questioning about the gesture of the Swami.

The video was shared on social media with the caption, "India's greatest and number one Test wicket keeper batsman Rishabh Pant taking blessings from Swami kailashgirinand Giri Ji."

One of the users said, "Left hand blessings is it."

FPJ Shorts
Gautam Gambhir Expresses Anger After Arshdeep Singh Bowls 7 WIDES In An Over During IND Vs SA 2nd T20I
Gautam Gambhir Expresses Anger After Arshdeep Singh Bowls 7 WIDES In An Over During IND Vs SA 2nd T20I
Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 Review: This Kapil Sharma Starrer Is All About Multiplication Of Love & Division Of Sanity!
Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 Review: This Kapil Sharma Starrer Is All About Multiplication Of Love & Division Of Sanity!
PM Modi Speaks To US President Donald Trump, Discusses Regional & International Developments
PM Modi Speaks To US President Donald Trump, Discusses Regional & International Developments
TRP Week 48: Anupamaa Holds The Top Spot, While Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Faces A Steep Decline
TRP Week 48: Anupamaa Holds The Top Spot, While Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Faces A Steep Decline

However, several other users are against the analysis and are saying that blessing, no matter which hand, should be respected.

Read Also
IND vs SA 2nd ODI: Rishabh Pant Spots Rohit Sharma's Fallen Eyelash & Urges Him To Make A Wish...
article-image

Rishabh Pant, who has been making public appearances after his remarkable recovery and his recent leg injury, was seen smiling and interacting warmly with the Swami ji.

The short video clip has now spread widely on social media and the internet users are giving mixed reactions to it.

Rishabh Pant was part of India's squad for the recent ODI series against South Africa, marking his return to the side after a long gap. However, despite being a part of the team, the wicket-keeper batsman did not feature in any of the matches as the management chose other combinations throughout the series.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Gautam Gambhir Expresses Anger After Arshdeep Singh Bowls 7 WIDES In An Over During IND Vs SA 2nd...

Gautam Gambhir Expresses Anger After Arshdeep Singh Bowls 7 WIDES In An Over During IND Vs SA 2nd...

IND Vs SA 2nd T20I: Yuvraj Singh Gives Team Talk, Shares Candid Moments With Gambhir, Hardik In...

IND Vs SA 2nd T20I: Yuvraj Singh Gives Team Talk, Shares Candid Moments With Gambhir, Hardik In...

IND Vs SA 2nd T20I: PCA Honour Yuvraj Singh, Harmanpreet Kaur, Inaugurate Stands Named After India...

IND Vs SA 2nd T20I: PCA Honour Yuvraj Singh, Harmanpreet Kaur, Inaugurate Stands Named After India...

ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Fans Rush Online To Buy Tickets For IND Vs PAK February 15 Clash As Soon As...

ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Fans Rush Online To Buy Tickets For IND Vs PAK February 15 Clash As Soon As...

IND Vs SA 2nd T20I Toss Update: Suryakumar Yadav Wins Toss, India To Bowl First In Mullanpur

IND Vs SA 2nd T20I Toss Update: Suryakumar Yadav Wins Toss, India To Bowl First In Mullanpur