Mohammed Siraj Gets Emotional, Tears Well In His Eyes As Fans Chant 'RCB... RCB...' During Hyderabad Event - Heartwarming VIDEO Goes Viral

Mohammed Siraj Gets Emotional As Fans Chant 'RCB... RCB...'

Hyderabad, December 11: A video has surfaced on social media, highlighting the emotional side of Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj and his love for his ex-franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Mohammed Siraj may be now playing for Gujarat Titans (GT) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), but the love from RCB fans clearly has not faded for him. Siraj attended an event in Hyderabad, where he got emotional over the immense love showed by the RCB fans.

Mohammed Siraj was attending an event in Hyderabad where the RCB fans started chanting "RCB... RCB..." and the pacer could not hold back his emotions the moment he walked onto the stage.

The video shows tears welling up in the eyes of Siraj on seeing his fans showing immense love towards him for his previous franchise. Siraj, who became a fan favourite during his time with RCB, looked visibly emotional as he acknowledged the cheers from the fans.

Even though he has moved to a new franchise, the connection between him and RCB supporters remains as strong as ever. The heartwarming moment showed how deeply fans relate Siraj with RCB and how their affection for him continues, no matter which team he represents.