 Mohammed Siraj Gets Emotional, Tears Well In His Eyes As Fans Chant 'RCB... RCB...' During Hyderabad Event - Heartwarming VIDEO Goes Viral
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsMohammed Siraj Gets Emotional, Tears Well In His Eyes As Fans Chant 'RCB... RCB...' During Hyderabad Event - Heartwarming VIDEO Goes Viral

Mohammed Siraj Gets Emotional, Tears Well In His Eyes As Fans Chant 'RCB... RCB...' During Hyderabad Event - Heartwarming VIDEO Goes Viral

Mohammed Siraj may be now playing for Gujarat Titans (GT) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), but the love from RCB fans clearly has not faded for him. Siraj attended an event in Hyderabad, where he got emotional over the immense love showed by the RCB fans.

Azhar KhanUpdated: Thursday, December 11, 2025, 04:33 PM IST
article-image
Mohammed Siraj Gets Emotional As Fans Chant 'RCB... RCB...' | X

Hyderabad, December 11: A video has surfaced on social media, highlighting the emotional side of Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj and his love for his ex-franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Mohammed Siraj may be now playing for Gujarat Titans (GT) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), but the love from RCB fans clearly has not faded for him. Siraj attended an event in Hyderabad, where he got emotional over the immense love showed by the RCB fans.

Mohammed Siraj was attending an event in Hyderabad where the RCB fans started chanting "RCB... RCB..." and the pacer could not hold back his emotions the moment he walked onto the stage.

The video shows tears welling up in the eyes of Siraj on seeing his fans showing immense love towards him for his previous franchise. Siraj, who became a fan favourite during his time with RCB, looked visibly emotional as he acknowledged the cheers from the fans.

Read Also
Air India Express Cancels Guwahati–Hyderabad Flight After Cricketer Mohammed Siraj Flags Delay And...
article-image

Even though he has moved to a new franchise, the connection between him and RCB supporters remains as strong as ever. The heartwarming moment showed how deeply fans relate Siraj with RCB and how their affection for him continues, no matter which team he represents.

FPJ Shorts
Mahavitaran Urges Thane And Palghar Consumers To Settle Electricity Disputes At National Lok Adalat On December 13
Mahavitaran Urges Thane And Palghar Consumers To Settle Electricity Disputes At National Lok Adalat On December 13
Thane Municipal Corporation Signs MoU With Japan’s MLIT To Boost Smart City Innovation And Digital Governance
Thane Municipal Corporation Signs MoU With Japan’s MLIT To Boost Smart City Innovation And Digital Governance
'Daughter Is Traumatised’: Mumbai Teen & Friend Stalked For An Hour In SoBo; Viral Post Urges Police Action | VIDEO
'Daughter Is Traumatised’: Mumbai Teen & Friend Stalked For An Hour In SoBo; Viral Post Urges Police Action | VIDEO
ICC T20 World Cup Tickets: When, Where And How To Buy Tickets For 2026 T20WC?
ICC T20 World Cup Tickets: When, Where And How To Buy Tickets For 2026 T20WC?

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

ICC T20 World Cup Tickets: When, Where And How To Buy Tickets For 2026 T20WC?

ICC T20 World Cup Tickets: When, Where And How To Buy Tickets For 2026 T20WC?

Rishabh Pant Takes Blessings From Swami Kailashanand Giri Ji Maharaj; Netizens Question Use Of Left...

Rishabh Pant Takes Blessings From Swami Kailashanand Giri Ji Maharaj; Netizens Question Use Of Left...

ICC T20 World Cup Tickets: IND vs USA In Mumbai On Feb 7, Sale Starts On BMS From ₹750 - Check...

ICC T20 World Cup Tickets: IND vs USA In Mumbai On Feb 7, Sale Starts On BMS From ₹750 - Check...

Mohammed Siraj Gets Emotional, Tears Well In His Eyes As Fans Chant 'RCB... RCB...' During Hyderabad...

Mohammed Siraj Gets Emotional, Tears Well In His Eyes As Fans Chant 'RCB... RCB...' During Hyderabad...

ICC T20 World Cup Cup 2026 Tickets To Go Live At 6:45 PM IST On December 11, Prices Start At ₹100

ICC T20 World Cup Cup 2026 Tickets To Go Live At 6:45 PM IST On December 11, Prices Start At ₹100