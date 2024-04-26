'Simplicity Of Highest Level': Netizens Laud Rahul Dravid's Humility As He Stands In Line To Cast His Vote In Bengaluru Lok Sabha Polls

Rahul Dravid casted his vote in Bengaluru Lok Sabha Polls | Twitter

Team India head coach Rahul Dravid and his family came out to cast their votes in the second phase of the Lok Sabha Polls in Bengaluru on Friday, April 26. Dravid and his family are among the early voters to exercise their duty as a citizen of the country.

The second phase of the Lok Sabha kicked off in states like Kerala, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Tripura, Chattisgarh, Maharashtra, Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir and Madhya Pradesh. A total of 88 constituencies went into polls in this phase, with people coming out in large number to cast their votes.

In a viral video, Rahul Dravid was seen standing in line with his son and wife outside the polling booth in the Malleswaram constituency. When his turn came, the 52-year-old entered the polling booth, casted his vote and came out. Dravid and his son were wearing shorts and shirt.

Netizens were in awe of Rahul Dravid's simplicity as he was standing in a line in shorts as an ordinary person despite being the head coach of the Indian cricket team. Many lauded him for his simplicity and down-to-earth denamour while excersing his duty by voting in the ongoing Lok Sabha polls.

Here's how netizens reacted to Rahul Dravid's simplicity

Rahul Dravid in simplicity ❤️ pic.twitter.com/awIssaqCzz — Vijay (@veejuparmar) April 26, 2024

Speaking after casting his vote at Malleswaram constituency, Rahul Dravid stated that everybody should come to vote as it is an opportunity in the democracy.

"Everyone must come out and vote. It is an opportunity we get in a democracy." Team India told the media outside the polling booth after casting his vote.