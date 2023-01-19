WFI President Sexual Harassment Case: Allegations levelled by wrestlers are serious, says Sports Minister Anurag Thakur

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Thursday vowed to take up the matter of Indian wrestlers vs WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and also assured of "swift action" in the case.

Serious allegations such as sexual harassment and physical abuse have been levelled against Wrestling Federation of India president Brij Bhushan and several other coaches of the WFI.

CWG gold medallist Vinesh Phogat is leading the protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. Phogat claims Brij Bhushan and coaches have been sexually exploiting female wrestlers for years.

'Allegations of serious nature'

"Allegations levelled by wrestlers are serious in nature. Taking swift action, Govt of India sent a notice to WFI and sought a reply within 72 hours.

"I will try to meet the wrestlers after I reach Delhi. We will talk & listen to them," Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur said in Chandigarh.

The Sports Ministry has already sent notice to the WFI regarding the matter and sought a reply within 72 hours after the wrestlers' protest in Delhi.

"Taking cognisance of the allegations, the Sports Ministry sent a notice to WFI and sought a reply within 72 hours. The upcoming camp has also been postponed with immediate effect," Thakur added.

