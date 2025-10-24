'Humans Pass Away Not Sportsmanship': Amitabh Bachchan Acknowledges Special Gesture By Jaipur Pink Panthers Player Ali Samadi

Image: Amitabh Bachchan/X

Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan gave a huge shoutout to Jaipur Pink Panthers team players and especially Iranian player Ali Samadi's gesture for their late Assistant manager Vedant Devadiga during their recent Pro Kabaddi League match on October 21. Samadi paid tribute to the Vedant by inscribing his name on his headband. The Jaipur Pink Panthers chose to play U Mumba not for victory, but in honour of their beloved team member. However, the team ended up losing the match by 1 point on October 21.

Taking to x, Bachchan penned a special note for the team in which he said, "The Team JPP , we lost our asst Magr in a sudden tragic passing .. the team was given an option by us to not play and give walkover as a gesture for the departed .. But team Played in honour .. wearing his head band name in remembrance .. humans pass away .. not sportsmanship

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The franchisee took to social media and paid tribute to their late assistant manager with a message which siad, "The Jaipur Pink Panthers family is deeply saddened by the untimely passing of our Assistant Manager, Vedant Devadiga. He was a beloved member of our family; his passion and dedication will be greatly missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones during this difficult time."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

What's next for Jaipur Pink Panthers?

The Jaipur Pink Panthers have qualified for PKL season 12 Play-Ins and are currently placed 8th on the points table. The boys in Pink and blue had a mixed season. At times, they’ve played brilliantly, while on other occasions, the team has struggled to find its rhythm. They have won 8 out of the 18 matches so far. Jaipur Pink Panthers will next face Haryana Steelers in Play Ins on October 25. If they managed to beat the steelets then they would either take on U Mumba or Patna Pirates. The match is scheduled to be played on October 26