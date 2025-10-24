 Smriti Mandhana And Pratika Rawal’s Record-Breaking Opening Stand Powers India To A Massive DLS Win Over New Zealand And A Place In The Semifinals
Harmanpreet Kaur-led side are through to the Women’s WC semis after the 53-run victory.

Haridev PushparajUpdated: Friday, October 24, 2025, 10:22 AM IST
article-image
Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal went berserk and in the process smashed records as India humbled New Zealand by 53 runs through DLS method. | X @BCCIWomen

Navi Mumbai: Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal went berserk and in the process smashed records as India humbled New Zealand by 53 runs through DLS method and ensured their spot in the semifinals of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 at the DY Patil Stadium.

India’s innings was studded with Mandhana’s 109, Pratika’s 122 and Jemimah Rodrigues’ 76 as the home side looked to outbat New Zealand out of the competition.

Chasing a revised target of 325 in 44 overs as per the DLS method, New Zealand were restricted to 271/8 in 44 overs as India sealed the match by 53 runs.

For New Zealand, Brooke Halliday was the topscorer with 81 while Isabella Gaze (65) and Amelia Kerr (45) chipped in too albeit in a losing cause.

Earlier, rain stopped play with India comfortably placed at 329 for two after 48 overs in their Women's World Cup match against New Zealand here on Thursday.

Sent in to bat, vice-captain Smriti Mandhana and heropening partner Pratika Rawal struck scintillating hundreds to power India in their crucial match.

Jemimah Rodrigues was batting on a 51-ball 69 and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur was on 10 when the heavens opened up.

Mandhana slammed 109 in 95 balls, while Pratika scored 122 in 134 deliveries during an opening partnership of 212 runs.

India were off to a cautious start inside the first 10 overs with Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal leading the charge.

Mandhana reached 22 off just 27 balls with two fours and a six while Pratika was on 16 off 34 with three fours.

The duo put on a 50-plus run partnership in about 12 overs laying the foundation for a potentially big score.

In the 13th over, Pratika upped the ante as she took on Lea Tahuhu to crack couple of fours.

Mandhana and Rawal switched gears in the 16th over as they took on Amelia Kerr with the former slamming a massive six while the latter blasted a four as India reached 86/0.

