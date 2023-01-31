Wrestler Babita Phogat joins Oversight Committee to probe sexual harassment allegations against WFI

Babita Phogat | File Image

Famous wrestler Babita Phogat on Tuesday joined the Oversight Committee which has been formed by the Sports Ministry to investigate the allegations of sexual harassment against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) and its president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Babita's cousin Vinesh Phogat led a protest at Jantar Mantar against Brij Bhushan and the WFI, along with several other wrestlers including Sakshee Malik and Bajrang Punia.

Vinesh alleged that Brij Bhushan and several coaches of the WFI have been sexually harassing the female wrestlers for years. The wrestlers also claimed that Brij Bhushan and the coaches used to physically assault them.

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh was eventually asked to step down from his position until the probe against him and the WFI is complete.

Babita Phogat assures swift action

BJP leader Babita had also joined the wrestlers in protest and assured them of swift action from the government.

CWG gold medallist Babita Phogat and Sports Minister Anurag Thakur met with the wrestlers at the latter's residence in Delhi to sort out the issue.

They eventually came to the conclusion of forming an Oversight Committee, to be led by legendary boxer MC Mary Kom, to probe the allegations.