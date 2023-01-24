e-Paper Get App
Wrestlers vs WFI: Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia claim Sports Ministry did not consult them before forming Oversight Committee

The Sports Ministry on Monday formed an Oversight Committee on Monday to look after the day-to-day affairs of the WFI and probe the sexual harassment charges against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, January 24, 2023, 04:54 PM IST
article-image
Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia and Sakshee Malik on Tuesday slammed the Government-appointed Oversight Committee to look after the Wrestling Federation of India.

The Sports Ministry on Monday formed an Oversight Committee to be led by boxing legend MC Mary Kom.

The Committee also includes Olympic medallist wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt, former badminton player and Mission Olympic Cell member Trupti Murgunde, ex-TOPS CEO Rajagopalan and former SAI executive director - teams - Radhica Sreeman.

The Committee will take over the day-to-day functioning of the WFI and probe the sexual harassment allegations against federation president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

But the protesting wretslers are not claiming that they were not consulted by the Sports Ministry before it formed the Oversight Committee.

"We were assured that we would be consulted before the constitution of the Oversight Committee. It is very sad that we were not even consulted before the formation of this committee," Phogat, Malik and Punia said in a joint tweet.

The Sports Ministry however, claims that most of the names in the Committee were recommended by the wrestlers themselves.

"3 out of 5 names in Oversight Committee were suggested by these (protesting) wrestlers but now they claim they were not taken in the loop," Sports Ministry sources told ANI.

