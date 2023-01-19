Wrestlers protest in Delhi: BJP leader Babita Phogat meets grapplers at Jantar Mantar, says 'The government is with them'

Babita Phogat, a world champion wrestler and a BJP leader joined the protesting grapplers at Jantar Mantar in Delhi and assured them of government intervention. The wrestlers are on a silent protest after Vinesh Phogat, the first Indian woman wrestler to win gold in both the Commonwealth Games (CWG) and Asian Games, on Wednesday alleged that Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has been sexually exploiting women wrestlers for many years.

On Thursday, Babita, who won the gold medal in 2014 Commonwealth Games and a bronze medal at the 2012 World Wrestling Championships, meet the protesting wrestlers. "Babita Phogat has come from the government's side for mediation. We will speak with her and then give more details," said Olympian wrestler Bajrang Punia.

Champion wrestler & BJP leader Babita Phogat arrives at the protest site at Jantar Mantar in Delhi



Babita Phogat has come from the government's side for mediation. We will speak with her and then give more details: Olympian wrestler Bajrang Punia pic.twitter.com/3gQUvHfBcA — ANI (@ANI) January 19, 2023

Babita said: "I have assured them that the government is with them. I will see to it that their issues are resolved today."

I have assured them that the government is with them. I will try that their issues are resolved today: Champion wrestler & BJP leader Babita Phogat at Jantar Mantar protest site in Delhi pic.twitter.com/By8aIvnhd9 — ANI (@ANI) January 19, 2023

Earlier, Vinesh, who has been at loggerheads with WFI since the Tokyo Olympic Games, also claimed that several coaches at the national camp in Lucknow have also exploited women wrestlers, adding that there are a few women at the camp who approach wrestlers at the behest of the WFI president. The 28-year-old clarified that she herself had never faced such exploitation but claimed that "one victim" was present at the 'dharna' they began at Jantar Mantar on Wednesday. "As many as 10-20 women wrestlers have told me about the sexual exploitation they faced at the hands of (the) WFI president. I can't take their names now but I can definitely reveal the names if we get to meet the prime minister and the home minister of the country," Ms Phogat said after staging a four-hour dharna at Jantar Mantar.

(If you have a story, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here.)

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)