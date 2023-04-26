Wrestlers vs WFI: Athletes conduct morning exercise, training session at Jantar Mantar; visuals surface | ANI

Wrestlers including Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia have been protesting at Delhi's Jantar Mantar demanding FIR against Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Singh who has been accused of sexual harassment.

On Wednesday morning, visuals of the athletes conducting their morning exercise and training session at the protest site surfaced online. The atheltes are seen stretching in the first of the video and in latter half, they can be seen training.

News agency ANI quoted Bajrang Punia saying, "We are peacefully protesting and also training here. The people of the country have given us the responsibility to win medals for the country and we need to fulfil it. Police have not registered the FIR yet. So, how can the police stop us from protesting or training?"

The wrestlers resumed their sit-in on Sunday after no action was taken against WFI chief following their protest earlier this year. The wrestlers asserted that they won't leave the protest site until Brij Bhushan, also a BJP MP, is arrested.

Call on all political parties to join the protest

Olympic medalist Bajrang Punia said on Monday that the protesting wrestlers are not affiliated with any party and called on all parties to join them. The wrestlers have yet again staged a protest against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh over allegations of sexual harassment.

"This time, all parties are welcome to join our protest, whether it is BJP, Congress, AAP, or any other party. We're not affiliated with any party." Bajrang Punia, an Olympic medalist, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.