Wrestlers vs WFI: Big blow to grapplers as police orders further probe before filing FIR

NEW DELHI: In response to a petition by top women wrestleers of the country seeking registration of an FIR against Wrestling Federeation of India (WFI) President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, a BJP MP, over alleged sexual harassment, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta on Wednesday told the Supreme Court that the authorities first intend to conduct a preliminary inquiry in the matter.

Setback to grapplers

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the Supreme Court that a preliminary inquiry would be needed before lodging an FIR against WFI president Brij Bhushan Singh over allegations of sexual harassment. SC will hear the plea filed by wrestlers regarding the filing of an FIR against Brij Bhushan Singh regarding alleged sexual harassment on April 28.

During a hearing, SG Mehta spoke on behalf of the Delhi Police and brought attention to the matter before the bench presided over by Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud and Justices PS Narasimha and S Ravindra Bhat.

"Some preliminary inquiry may be needed. If this court orders, then yes FIR can be registered. But we feel some enquiry should be there," the SG submitted.

"You know solicitor, we also don't do something unless we have some material. Please furnish the material which you have on Friday.. this involves a minor etc," CJI Chandrachud responded.

"We also have an additional affidavit on what has happened thereafter," said Senior Counsel Kapil Sibal on behalf of petitioner-wrestlers.

The Court then posted the case for consideration in April 28, Friday.

India's medal winners and protesting wrestlers have been asking for action to be taken against the Chief of the Wrestling Federation of India - Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, also a Parliamentary Member of the BJP.

SC issued response from Delhi Police

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court of India issued a notice in response to a petition filed by prominent Indian wrestlers. The wrestlers had requested the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) against the president of the Wrestling Federation of India, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, due to allegations of sexual harassment. The court, led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha, asked for a response from both the Delhi Police and the government of Delhi regarding the matter.

The court noted the "serious" nature of the allegations made by the wrestlers and will be revisiting the matter on Friday. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal submitted that despite the allegations of sexual harassment, no FIR has been registered. The wrestlers hope that the court's notice will lead to the registration of an FIR and the initiation of an investigation into the allegations made against Singh.