Wrestling vs WFI: 'From podium to footpath', Vinesh Phogat shares 'disheartening' pic

Delhi: Olympian wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Sakhi Malik, Vinesh Pohogat and other top Indian grapplers, who restarted their protest against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, spent Sunday night at the footpath in Jantar Mantar in Central Delhi.

"It was tough, all wrestlers were awake till late night. They were sharing messages on social medal, requesting other wrestlers and people of India to join them in Jantar Mantar on Monday," sources told IANS.

Vinesh took to Twitter to share a photo of the protesting wrestlers sleeping in footpath. "Podium se footpath tak? Aadhi rat khule asmaan k niche nyay ki aas may? (From podium to footpath. In the hope of justice under the open sky at midnight)."

Many social media users then slammed the government and the WFI chief.

Call on all political parties to join the protest

Olympic medalist Bajrang Punia said on Monday, April 24, that the protesting wrestlers are not affiliated with any party and called on all parties to join them. The wrestlers have yet again staged a protest against Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Singh over allegations of sexual harassment.

"This time, all parties are welcome to join our protest, whether it is BJP, Congress, AAP, or any other party. We're not affiliated with any party." Bajrang Punia, an Olympic medalist, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The Delhi Police have sought a report from the panel

Amid the protest by wrestlers against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh, the Delhi Police have started a probe into their complaint. The police has sought a report from the probe committee that was set up by the Sports Ministry: Delhi Police

Why are the wrestlers protesting again?

Seven women wrestlers in India have filed a sexual harassment complaint against the chief of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. The wrestlers had earlier accused the WFI chief and other trainers of sexually exploiting women wrestlers.

The Sports Ministry formed a five-member committee to investigate the allegations, which submitted its report in the first week of April. However, the findings have not been made public yet.

The wrestlers have also accused the government of not responding to their repeated attempts to contact them, and have returned to Delhi's Jantar Mantar to stage a fresh protest. They have demanded the report be made public and for Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh to be arrested.