 Wrestlers vs WFI: DCW chief Swati Maliwal issues notice to Delhi Police for not registering FIR against Brij Bhushan Singh
The country's top wrestlers, Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, and Vinesh Phogat, along with other grapplers, have reached Jantar Mantar to protest against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh yet again.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, April 23, 2023, 04:08 PM IST
Delhi Commission for Women Chief Swati Maliwal issues notice to Delhi Police for reportedly failing to register an FIR in the matter of sexual harassment case involving women wrestlers. They have complained to the Commission that they had given a written complaint to Delhi Police two days ago, but their FIR has not been registered yet.

Wrestlers resume protest

Notably, an Oversight Committee under the chairmanship of legendary boxer MC Mary Kom is still looking into allegations leveled by the wrestlers against WFI, its president, and its coaching staff of mental and sexual harassment, earlier this year.

The Committee is also looking after the day-to-day functioning of the federation, as Brij Bhushan was asked by the Sports Ministry not to interfere.

