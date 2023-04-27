Amid sexual harassment allegations by Indian wrestlers, WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh recites poem, says won't back down; Watch

File

BJP MP and Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, accused of sexual harassment by India’s top wrestlers, on Thursday indicated that he will fight with all his might to prove his innocence.

In a video message, the BJP MP, without making a mention of the allegations against him, sang a few lines of a poem in Hindi, indicating that he would not accept defeat till he has strength for fight.

"Friends, the day I reflect on my life, what I gained or lost, the day I feel I don't have the strength to fight, the day I feel helpless, I won't like to live a life like that. Instead of living such a life, I would wish that death embraces me," he said.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Star wrestlers, including World Championships medal winner Vinesh Phogat, Olympic medallists Bajrang Punia and Sakashi Malik, have made sexual harassment allegations against Brij Bhushan and have been sitting on an indefinite protest at Jantar Mantar here.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The elite athletes resumed their agitation against the Wrestling Federation of India chief on Sunday, three months after they ended their sit-in protest following the formation of an oversight committee by the government to probe into the serious allegations.

The Sports Ministry has not yet made public the findings of a six-member oversight panel that submitted its report on April 5.