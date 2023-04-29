Wrestlers vs WFI: Grappler Satyawart Kadian expresses doubt about impact of the complaints, says 'Delhi Police should have lodged an FIR on very first day' |

On Friday, the ongoing protest by wrestlers against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) received a boost as the Supreme Court commanded the police to register two FIRs against the WFI chief, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. This move was seen as a big win for the wrestlers who have been demanding transparency and accountability from the WFI.

However, the protest continued on the 6th day, and the wrestlers brought forward the challenges they have been facing from the police and administration's side.

Wrestler, Satyawart Kadian, expressed scepticism about the impact of the FIRs, stating that it is just the beginning of their fight for justice. He also called for wrestling to be separated from politics and for the future of women wrestlers to be secured.

"It is good that FIR has been registered. What will we get from the FIR? Will FIR get us justice? Delhi Police should have lodged an FIR on the very first day. Our on-paper fight has just started. Let's see what our legal team & coaches have to say. We are demanding that wrestling must be separated from politics & future of our women wrestlers should be secured," said Satyawart Kadian.

Police and administration accused of hampering protest

Wrestler Bajrang Punia, who has been actively participating in the protest, complained that the police and administration are trying to hamper their movement.

According to Punia, the police and administration have been putting pressure on the wrestlers by telling them to sleep on the road if they want to protest. He further stated that the pressure only came after the Supreme Court commanded the police to register FIRs against the WFI chief. Punia vowed that the wrestlers will not move and will continue their protest until justice is served.

"We had ordered some goods but they (police) are not allowing us to bring them here and they are making the person who brought the goods run away by beating them. Until justice is served, we will protest no matter how much the police administration tortures us," said Wrestler Bajrang Punia.

Support for the wrestlers' protest

The wrestlers' protest has gained support from sports personalities across the country, including Neeraj Chopra, who has voiced his support for the protesters. The protest has entered its 7th day, and the wrestlers show no signs of backing down.