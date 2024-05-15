'SC Verdict Not Routine, Many Believe Special Treatment Given': Amit Shah Questions Interim Bail To Arvind Kejriwal

Union Home Minister Amit Shah | | X

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah has chllenged the interim bail given to Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal by the Supreme Court as special treatment. He affirmed in an interview to news agency ANI: "I believe this is not a routine judgment. A lot of people in this country believe that special treatment has been given."

Arvind Kejriwal, who was arrested and lodged in Tihar Jail in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case, was released on May 10 after the Supreme Court approved his interim bail plea. Amit Shah also responded to Kejriwal's statement that he would not need to return to jail if the Opposition INDIA bloc wins majority in Lok Sabha elections on June 4.

Calling the AAP chief's statement a Contempt of Court, Amit Shah said, "I believe this is clear contempt of the Supreme Court. He is trying to say that if someone emerges victorious, the Supreme Court does not send them to jail even if they are guilty. The judges that granted him bail have to think how their judgment is being used or misused."

When asked about Kejriwal's allegations that the BJP-led central government installed hidden cameras inside jail to monitor his movements, Amit Shah said, "Tihar comes under his (Delhi government) administration. They keep on lying. Union Home Ministry has nothing to do with Delhi jail administration."