 'SC Verdict Not Routine, Many Believe Special Treatment Given': Amit Shah Questions Interim Bail To Arvind Kejriwal
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'SC Verdict Not Routine, Many Believe Special Treatment Given': Amit Shah Questions Interim Bail To Arvind Kejriwal

'SC Verdict Not Routine, Many Believe Special Treatment Given': Amit Shah Questions Interim Bail To Arvind Kejriwal

Amit Shah also responded to Kejriwal's statement that he would not need to return to jail if the Opposition INDIA bloc wins majority in Lok Sabha elections on June 4.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, May 15, 2024, 07:58 PM IST
article-image
Union Home Minister Amit Shah | | X

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah has chllenged the interim bail given to Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal by the Supreme Court as special treatment. He affirmed in an interview to news agency ANI: "I believe this is not a routine judgment. A lot of people in this country believe that special treatment has been given."

Arvind Kejriwal, who was arrested and lodged in Tihar Jail in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case, was released on May 10 after the Supreme Court approved his interim bail plea. Amit Shah also responded to Kejriwal's statement that he would not need to return to jail if the Opposition INDIA bloc wins majority in Lok Sabha elections on June 4.

Calling the AAP chief's statement a Contempt of Court, Amit Shah said, "I believe this is clear contempt of the Supreme Court. He is trying to say that if someone emerges victorious, the Supreme Court does not send them to jail even if they are guilty. The judges that granted him bail have to think how their judgment is being used or misused."

Read Also
'Rahul Gandhi Didn't Attend Ram Temple Event For Fear Of Losing 'Bhendi Bazaar' Vote Bank': Amit...
article-image

When asked about Kejriwal's allegations that the BJP-led central government installed hidden cameras inside jail to monitor his movements, Amit Shah said, "Tihar comes under his (Delhi government) administration. They keep on lying. Union Home Ministry has nothing to do with Delhi jail administration."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

TRAGIC! Bengaluru Student Jumps To Death From University's Building, Found Dead

TRAGIC! Bengaluru Student Jumps To Death From University's Building, Found Dead

'SC Verdict Not Routine, Many Believe Special Treatment Given': Amit Shah Questions Interim Bail To...

'SC Verdict Not Routine, Many Believe Special Treatment Given': Amit Shah Questions Interim Bail To...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: May 15, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: May 15, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Delhi: Major Fire Breaks Out In 'Illegal' Paper Godown In Shakarpur, 1 Dead; Visuals Surface

Delhi: Major Fire Breaks Out In 'Illegal' Paper Godown In Shakarpur, 1 Dead; Visuals Surface

Last Rites Of Jyotiraditya Scindia's Mother Madhavi Raje To Be Performed On May 16 In Gwalior

Last Rites Of Jyotiraditya Scindia's Mother Madhavi Raje To Be Performed On May 16 In Gwalior