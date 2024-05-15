CUET Aspirants Criticise Exam Postponement, Allege Mismanagement

Representative Image | Freepik

The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) Undergraduate (UG) exam, which was scheduled to be held on Wednesday, May 15, has been postponed to May 29 for Delhi centres. The decision, according to the official notice, was taken due to unavoidable circumstances and will impact four papers, namely, English (101), Biology (304), Chemistry (306) and General Test (501). The official notice also stated that the postponement is only applicable to Delhi centres and that the candidates are advised to wait to download their admit cards.

However, many students are unhappy with the postponement news, especially those planning to take the exam in other parts of the country. The students have also alleged that the postponement was informed to them just one day prior and created a lot of confusion.

“We were asked to check the exam centre once again in the evening and now when all the candidates are prepared for the exam, we are informed just one day prior about the postponement. This is complete mismanagement on the part of NTA,” said Vishnu Goyal, a CUET (UG) aspirant from Delhi.

Another aspirant from the national capital, Shikha Gupta, claimed that there has been confusion regarding the postponement with no clarity in sight. “My friends from Noida were unsure if the exam would be postponed for them as well. There was no reply from officials and up until the evening of the 14th, we were frantically looking to get our admit cards printed,” Gupta said. “Even when some of us got the admit card, there was no update on the examination centre. The whole process was just very strenuous,” Gupta added.

The issue, however, is not just limited to aspirants appearing in Delhi. Students from different parts of the country showed their displeasure at NTA for postponing the exams in just one region while students from other states got no such benefit.

Sweta Saw, an aspirant from Ranchi, said, “Why are students from one region given benefits over the others? If the exam is getting postponed for one, it should get postponed for all.” Saw further added, “The admit card link has not been working since yesterday even for the students who are not from the Delhi region. I have my exam on May 16 but there has been no update so far.”

Khushi Vijayvargiya from Jaipur said, “I had my chemistry exam today and even though it went decently, it is a fact that students appearing in Delhi centre will have an edge over us. They got almost 15 days extra for preparation. I just hope that the UGC will not bring back the normalisation process.”

The NTA has set the CUET (UG) 2024 examination for May 15, 16, 17, 18, 21, 22, and 24 in various shifts throughout India and at centres outside the country.