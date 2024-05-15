Video: Teacher Loses Job For Backing J.K Rowling & Encouraging Students to Think Critically

Representative Image/ Pixabay

In a shocking turn of events, a teacher's commitment to promoting critical thinking among students has led to his dismissal from a school, sparking debates about the nature of education and censorship in the classroom

Warren Smith, a popular YouTuber and high school teacher known for his critical thinking-focused channel, has been fired.



Smith feels that his YouTube videos—particularly one that went viral and was retweeted by Elon Musk—are the reason behind his termination. The video showcases Smith’s commitment to critical thinking in the face of baseless accusations against “Harry Potter” author J.K. Rowling.



The alleged incident centers on a conversation that took place in class earlier this year in which Smith politely rebuked a student who called J.K. Rowling a "bigot."

The students questioned, “Do you still like [J.K. Rowling’s] work, despite her bigoted opinions?"

Smith responded, “So, let’s get specific though. Let’s define bigoted opinions. What opinions are bigoted? We’re going to treat this as a thought experiment. I’m not going to say what’s right or wrong or which way to think. The whole point is to learn how to think – not what to think.

Elon Musk, recognizing the positive effects of such an educational method, shared the video with his millions of followers, pointing out the importance of critical thinking abilities among young people.



Musk said, "Critical thinking should be the first thing taught to kids." The post was viewed 33 million times.



However, three months after the video became viral, Smith was sacked from his position.

“Seven days ago, I was fired from my school after four years of teaching. I recorded this the following day to share my perspective – honestly & in good faith – to move forward and put this experience behind me. I have no desire to cause complications or bring unwanted attention to the school, so I will not divulge anything beyond that,” Smith wrote on X.

His removal was allegedly due to a breach of trust—yet Smith asserts that he has never once divulged confidential information or overstepped any legal boundaries set by the school.

However, Smith speculated that his termination might have been precipitated by the attention his video received after Musk’s retweet.

How are netizens reacting:

"You should not have been fired. Schools need teachers like you who prioritize critical thinking over blindly affirming pre-held beliefs," commented one user.

"You are a hero that was among cowards," commented another.

