 Shocking! 50-Year-Old Pharmacist In UP's Prayagraj Gets Heart-Attack While Driving Car, Dies
The death of yet another man due to heart attack who seemingly looked healthy just before the incident has added to the concern over the issue.

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, May 15, 2024, 11:10 PM IST
article-image
Prayagraj: 50-year-old man died due to a heart attack while he was driving his car | X | Sachin Gupta

A 50-year-old man in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj district got a heart attack while driving his car. The man, identified as Pramod Yadav, died due to the heart attack. He worked as a pharmacist in Prayagraj city.

The growing number of heart attacks are due to increasing stress and sedantary lifestyles, say experts.

However, the growing number of sudden heart attack among people recently has given rise to a number of theories.

One such fear that is prevalent largely is that the growing number of heart attacks in India are a result of the side-effects of Covid-19 vaccines. The rumour became stronger after the maker of Covishield vaccine accepted in the court abroad that its vaccine could have side-effects. However, linking the growing number of heart attacks to the vaccine still seems like a far stretched idea.

