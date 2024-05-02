 UP: Elderly Man Dies Of Sudden Heart Attack While Offering Namaz At Muradnagar Masjid In Ghaziabad (Video)
Ruddhi PhadkeUpdated: Thursday, May 02, 2024, 11:42 AM IST
article-image

Ghaziabad: In a shocking incident that was reported in Ghaziabad of Uttar Pradesh, an elderly man suffered a heart attack while he was offering Namaz at Muradnagar Masjid. He died minutes after suffering a stroke in the mosque. The minutes of him suffering a stroke while offering prayers were captured on a CCTV camera installed inside the mosque. The video has surfaced on social media on Thursday, May. There is no confirmation yet on the exact date and time when the incident actually took place.

People at the mosque rushed immediately to help him however he unfortunately died minutes after suffering a severe heart attack. It can be seen in the video that the diseased man is engrossed in offering his prayers when suddenly he is seen suffering some discomfort. Within minutes, the elderly man is seen collapsing on the ground while he is seen holding his hand to his chest which hinting an extreme chest pain. Soon many others rushed to him with an intention to offer help.

Similar past incidents

The incident came just 3 days after a young girl from Uttar Pradesh's Meerut district died of heart attack when she was dancing at her cousin sister's Wedding related ceremony. The video of the same had surfaced on social media. The girl while was dancing suddenly suffered a massive heart attack causing her to collapse on ground. She was immediately rushed to a hospital where the doctor declared her brought dead.

article-image

A similar incident was reported on April 26, in which a man died reportedly due to a heart attack while performing dance at a wedding ceremony in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu. The video of this incident too had surfaced on social media.

