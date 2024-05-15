TRAGIC! Bengaluru Student Jumps To Death From University's Building, Found Dead

Representative Image

Bengaluru: On Tuesday, May 14, 2024, a 21-year-old student allegedly died by suicide in Bengaluru. The victim is identified as Karakala Rahul. He allegedly took his own life by jumping off from the 5th floor of the university.

Hailing from Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool, he was 6th semester student pursuing a BTech in computer science at the PES University in southern Bengaluru. His body was reportedly discovered by the fellow students at the university around 10:30 on Tuesday morning, as reported by Deccan Herald.

The police searched through CTV footage but found no evidence of foul play. At the university, exams were in session. Deccan Herald reports that the student did not appear for the exam on Tuesday. In order to investigate the case further, the police are waiting on his family's arrival.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helpline

However, it also alleged that he was not allowed to enter the examination hall for being late. It is further alleged that he was not going to be allowed to take part in the annual campus placements, as reported by The New Indian Express.

The investigation on the case is underway and more details on the same are awaited.