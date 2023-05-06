 Wrestlers vs WFI: Delhi Police record statements of 7 women wrestlers in sexual harassment case against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh
An official confirmed that the Delhi Police have recorded the statements of the wrestlers and are conducting an investigation into the matter.

Saturday, May 06, 2023
Delhi Police have recorded the statements of seven women wrestlers in connection with the sexual harassment allegations levelled against Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Two FIRs were registered against Singh on April 28 under the IPC sections 354, 354A, and 354D, as well as section 10 of the POCSO Act. The incidents mentioned in the FIRs allegedly took place between 2012 and 2022 at different locations, including abroad.

Investigation Underway

An official confirmed that the Delhi Police have recorded the statements of the wrestlers and are conducting an investigation into the matter, stated a news report in PTI. The wrestlers have been staging a sit-in protest at Jantar Mantar since April 23, demanding action against Singh. The protest turned violent on Wednesday night, with reports of a scuffle between the wrestlers and some police personnel.

The Allegations

The allegations against Singh include sexual harassment, assault, criminal force with intent to outrage a woman's modesty, and stalking. The accused has denied the allegations, calling them a "conspiracy" against him.

Women Wrestlers Speak Up

The seven women wrestlers have accused Singh of exploiting his position of power to harass and molest them. The incidents reportedly took place over a period of ten years, with some occurring outside of India. The women have come forward and shared their stories, demanding justice and accountability.

Impact on Indian Sports

The allegations against Singh have sparked a conversation about the lack of accountability and transparency in Indian sports. The Wrestling Federation of India has faced criticism for not taking appropriate action against Singh and for failing to create a safe environment for female athletes.

