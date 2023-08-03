Indore: Ultra-Modern Telecom Tech To Give Safe & Secure Riding Experience To Metro Users

Representational Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore Metro will have telecom system which will be a combination of various major telecom sub-systems.

“To ensure the safe, secure, reliable and comfortable transportation of a large number of passengers, the Metro Rail service incorporates state-of-the-art telecom technology. This technology guarantees smooth, secure and comfortable journey for commuters,” said officials.

It will include CCTV system, time distribution system, passenger information display system, public address system, telephone system, Emergency Help Point System, voice recording system, access control and intrusion detection system, video transmission system and tetra radio communication system.

CCTV System

CCTV system is used for video surveillance for Stations, Operation Control Centers (OCC), Depot and Backup Control Center (BCC) to ensure proper security at Metro Rail premises. CCTV system will be end to end IP based and can be monitored from station level as well as from central level (OCC & BCC).

Time Distribution System (TDS)

TDS system is used to display the time over slave clocks installed at stations, OCC, BCC and depot getting the time signal from the master clock located at OCC & BCC.

Passenger Information Display System (PIDS)

The PIDS is used to display the time of day and other appropriate pre- determined, fixed, pre-formatted messages and free-entry text messages regarding normal train operation, safety, train delays and emergencies, etc.

Public Address System (PAS)

PAS and PIDS are integrated system controlled and monitored from common HMI/ workstation. The PAS is used to broadcast the voice messages to passengers & staffs on all stations and to staff in the depot, OCC and BCC.

Telephone System

Telephone system is used for internal communication between staff within OCC, BCC, Depot and Stations.

Emergency Help Point System (EHPS)

Emergency Help Point System is IP based solution for passengers and staff to seek assistance during abnormal conditions at elevated, underground station and tunnel sections.

Voice Recording System (VRS)

VRS is IP based recording system used to record specific conversations from Telephony, EHPS, PAS and TETRA Radio system.

Access Control and Intrusion Detection System (ACIDS)

ACIDS shall be used for secured access to all identified important rooms and detect intrusion in the Metro Premises. This will be interfaced with CCTV for automatic pop-up of camera view at CCTV HMI in case of access breach or intrusion.

Video Transmission System (VTS)

VTS is used to provide wireless and seamless video transmission network with connectivity between on-board train cameras and VTS workstations.

Tetra Radio Communication System

The Tetra/Radio system is used for track side and on-board wireless communication between driver and other Indore staff.

