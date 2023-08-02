MP: Gwalior Man Gives Ultimatum To Wife, Asks Her To Abandon Their Newly-Born Daughter To Save Marriage

MP: Gwalior Man Leaves Wife In Hospital After She Gives Birth To Daughter, Asks To Sell The Infant |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking incident, a man allegedly left his wife at the hospital after she gave birth to a girl child in Gwalior and asked her to abandon the infant if she wants to save their marriage. The wife reached the SP office on Wednesday with her 10-day-old daughter and lodged a complaint against her husband.

28-year-old Shreya, a resident of Gwalior city, was married in June 2021 to Sumit, a resident of Jhansi. Everything was normal for some time after their marriage. However, after some time, Shreya’s in-laws started harassing her for dowry. Shreya had been living with her husband in a rented house for the last 6 months, when she gave birth to a daughter on July 19.

Husband Ran Away From Hospital

When Sumit got to know that Shreya had delivered a girl child, he ran away from the hospital making some excuse.

The victim has told the police that when her husband did not reach the hospital till evening, she contacted him by phone, but his phone was switched off. On the second day she contacted him again on the phone. This time, Sumit picked the call and said, “The daughter you have given birth to, throw her somewhere or sell her in the market. I cannot bear the expenses of you and your daughter.”

The wife was shocked to hear this from her husband and told this to her father-in-law but to no avail.

Probe On

After the complaint of the victim, the police have ordered an inquiry. Gwalior SP Rajesh Singh Chandel said that the woman has complained that her husband left her after she gave birth to a daughter. It is a family matter. Husband will also be called and the matter will be investigated.

