MP: Khandwa CMHO's Son, His Friend Drown To Death While On Vacation In Thailand | Representative Picture

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): Khandwa’s chief medical and health officer (CMHO), Dr OP Jugtawat's son, Dr Sagar Jugtawat and cable businessman Sanjay Verma's nephew, Harshit died after drowning in the sea of Thailand on Tuesday. Both had reached Phuket, Thailand with friends. While bathing there, the waves pulled them, resulting in them slipping inside the deep water which they could not get out of.

The deceased Dr Sagar used to live in the Indore Road area and was a skin specialist. He had gone to Thailand with his brother Mayur and friends Harshit Verma, Rubal Rathod, and Atharva Rathod. They arrived in Phuket town on Tuesday and they went down to bathe in the sea. They were diving inside the waves, but the waves rose so fast that Dr Sagar pulled Harshit and Rubal inside.

Mourning In Both The Families

Both the family members informed that they had words with both Sagar and Harshit over the phone before the incident. They also clicked some of the selfies and forwarded them to their respective families. Their fun and happiness turned into mourning within a moment. Both their parents are in shock.

Duo Did Not Wear Safety Gear

The deceased duo along with one of their friends Rubal went to take a bath without wearing safety guards. They got into deep water. Rubal somehow managed to come out, but Dr Sagar and Harshit drowned in the deep water. By the time the divers took him out, they had already died. The police of Phuket city registered a case and sent bodies for post-mortem. Bodies will be sent from Thailand to India via flight after the embalming process. After that, bodies will be brought to Khandwa.