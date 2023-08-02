MP: Indore Hotelier’s Wife Falls Into Singapore Sea

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A woman who had gone to Singapore with her husband and friends to celebrate birthday fell into sea from a cruise. Search operation had failed to locate her till the filing of the report.

Following an SOS from her son, local MP Shankar Lalwani called up Ministry of External Affair and sought help for the family in Singapore.

Went To Celebrate Birthday

According to reports, city hotelier Jakesh Sahani along with his wife Reeta and other friends had gone to Malaysia and Singapore on July 27 to celebrate her birthday on August 1. They were returning to Singapore from Penang in a Royal Carribean cruise (spectrum of the sea). Reports claimed that after celebrating Reena's birthday on cruise, Jakesh retired to his room, while the former continued the party. When Jakesh woke up in the morning, he found Reena missing. After failing to find her on the cruise, he informed his son in Australia.

Son Sought MP Lalwani's Help

His son sought MP Lalwani's help through social media for his family and to launch a search operation.

Lalwani informed Free Press over phone that he was in the Parliament session when he saw the message.

He later talked with Ministry of External Affairs to help Sahanis. Shahani's son sent a message through a social media platform thanking MEA, PMO India, embassy in Singapore, Dr S Jaishankar and MP Lalwani for helping them out.

Read Also Indore: August To Witness Less Rainfall Than Average

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)