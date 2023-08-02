Indore: August To Witness Less Rainfall Than Average

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore has witnessed the highest rainfall in July in the last 10 years but the regional meteorological department officials forecast that the rainfall in August would remain less than average.

The officials said that the city would witness drizzle and light showers in the first week of the month.

As per the records, Indore has received over 22 inches rainfall so far out of which about 18 inches rainfall was recorded in July which was the highest after 2013.

“Indore will not witness any heavy spell of rain for the next one week but drizzling and light showers will continue. The average rainfall in August is 258.1 mm (i.e. 10.4 inches) but it is expected that Indore would witness less rainfall in the month than the average rainfall,” officials of regional meteorological department said.

Meanwhile, the weather remained cloudy on Tuesday with only 5 mm rain recorded throughout the day.

“The western end of the monsoon trough at mean sea level runs close to foothills of the Himalayas and the Eastern end continues to pass through Gorakhpur, Patna, Sriniketan, Canning, centre of deep depression and thence east-south eastwards to East central Bay of Bengal,” regional meteorological department officials said.

The maximum temperature recorded on Tuesday was 28.2 degrees Celsius, which was 1 degree Celsius below normal while the minimum temperature was 23.1 degrees Celsius which was one degree above normal.

Climate In August

The average rainfall of this month is 258.1 mm, and the average number of rainy days is 12 of which about 3.2 days are associated with thunderstorms. The relative humidity during the month remains around 90 per cent to 78 per cent. The mean maximum temperature of this month is 28.6 degrees Celsius which is relatively less than that of July.

Based on available records this month, Indore experiences the following values

1. The highest monthly rainfall of 707.1 mm in the year 1944

2. The heaviest fall in 24 hours is 263.4 mm on 22 August 2020.

3. The highest maximum temperature 35.8°C on 19 August 1987.

4. The lowest minimum temperature 18.6°C on 22 August 2008

