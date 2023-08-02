Indore: Team Formed To Receive Claims And Objections

Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A team has been constituted for the disposal of claims and objections and publication of the final list received in relation to Mahalaxmi Nagar and Ayodhya Puri Colony of Devi Ahilya Shramik Kamgar Co-operative Society of the city. The team will submit its report within one month.

The team has been formed as per the orders of collector Ilayaraja T. According to the order issued by additional collector Sapna Lovenshi, deputy collector Nidhi Verma will head the investigation team. In-charge deputy collector Seema Kanesh Maurya, assistant commissioner cooperative GS Parihar, senior cooperative inspector RS Thakur and cooperative inspector KL Corey will also be a part of the team. An investigation team was formed on November 30 last year by the deputy commissioner cooperatives as per the instructions of the collector to investigate the complaints received in relation to these colonies. After examining the claims, a report about determining the eligibility for the plots in both colonies was presented. Claims and objections were invited from June 1 to 21, after the publication of the second list.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)