MP: Man Beat Wife To Death Over Delay In His Tea In Gwalior; 2nd Such Case In 2 Days

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A man allegedly strangled his wife to death over delay in tea in Gwalior on Wednesday. The husband thrashed her badly and later strangled her. The police reached the spot and sent the body for postmortem.

According to the information, Sadhna Rajak (22), a resident of Chandu Pura village in Gwalior, was married two years ago to Mohit Parishad, a resident of Thatipur area of the city. After getting married, everything went normal for a year, then after that both of them started quarrelling over petty things.

Neighbours Resolved The Matter

Meanwhile, there was a quarrel between the two on Tuesday morning, but hearing the sound of the quarrel, the neighbours came to the house and the matter was resolved. When the family members returned home in the evening, Sadhna's body was found lying in the room. After that, the relatives informed the maternal side of the deceased and the police. The people of the maternal side of the deceased and the police reached the spot.

Mohit Made Excuses

The police arrested the husband of the deceased later. When he was questioned, he started making different excuses. Mohit said that she went to sleep in the room and after that she did not wake up. When the police strictly interrogated him, he said that he strangled her to death in a fit of rage.

Sadhna Refused To Make Tea

Station in-charge Manish Jakhar has said that the woman was killed in a quarrel. During interrogation, the husband said that she was insisting on going to Dandraua Hanuman ji's temple on Tuesday. After this he asked to make tea, then she refused to make tea and said that she will make it later. Being angry in the quarrel he strangled his wife to death. The husband has confessed to the murder.

