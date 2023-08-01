 MP Weather Update: Heavy Rains To Return After August 8; Sun Shines In Bhopal After Brief Showers
Right now two systems are bringing rains to the eastern part of MP along with the local systems bringing light rain due to moisture.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, August 01, 2023, 02:41 PM IST
FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Meteorological Department on Tuesday, has issued an alert of high rainfall for the next 24 hours in 12 districts of Madhya Pradesh  including Rewa and Satna. Meanwhile, after August 8, the period of heavy rains may start again in the state.  Currently, two systems are bringing rains to the eastern part of MP along with the local systems bringing light rain due to moisture.

Meteorologist Abhijeet Chakraborty said that the trough line has shifted towards the Himalaya and a low pressure area has formed. Due to the effect of these two, there will be a slight effect in the weather pattern of the eastern part of the state. Heavy rain may also occur at some places.

5% More Rain Than Normal In MP

Madhya Pradesh has received overall 5% more rainfall since June 1. This includes, 9% less rainfall in the eastern part of the state and 13% more in the western part.

Highest Rainfall In These Districts

It has rained 28 inches in Seoni, 27 inches in Narsinghpur. In Chhindwara, Harda, Indore, Narmadapuram, Sehore, Ratlam the figure is more than 24 inches.

In Balaghat, Mandla, Sagar, Betul, Burhanpur, Raisen, Shajapur, Ujjain and Vidisha the figure is 20 inches or more.

Meanwhile, the figure is more than 16 inches in Anuppur, Dindori, Jabalpur, Shahdol, Agar-Malwa, Alirajpur, Bhind, Bhopal, Guna, Jhabua, Rajgarh, Rajgarh, Sheopur, Shivpuri.

(Data from June 1 to July 31)

Weather In Next 24 Hours

Heavy rains in 12 districts: Singrauli, Sidhi, Rewa, Satna, Anuppur, Shahdol, Umaria, Dindori, Seoni, Mandla, Balaghat, Panna.

Clear weather with light rain: Bhopal, Vidisha, Raisen, Sehore, Rajgarh, Narmadapuram, Betul, Harda, Burhanpur, Khandwa, Khargone, Barwani, Alirajpur, Jhabua, Dhar, Indore, Ratlam, Ujjain, Dewas, Shajapur, Agar-Malwa, Mandsaur, Neemuch, Guna, Ashoknagar, Shivpuri, Gwalior, Datia, Bhind, Morena, Sheopurkalan, Katni, Jabalpur, Narsinghpur, Chhindwara, Damoh, Sagar, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh, Niwari.

