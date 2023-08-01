MP: 5 School Students Loot Grain Merchant To Pay Their Rs 1 Lakh PUBG Debt, Detained

MP: PUBG Playing Youth, Minor Loot Morena's Merchant; Police Recovers Amount, Arrests Within 6 Hours | FP Photo

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Five school students were detained for allegedly looting a grain merchant of Rs.1.11 lakh to pay their debt accumulated after losing back-to-back PUBG matches in Morena on Tuesday. Police have recovered the looted money and detained all the five accused within 6 hours of the incident, ASP Dr. Raisingh Narwaria informed

Praising the swift action, the ASP announced Rs 5k award for all the cops in the team.

Three Other Bike-Borne Reported The Incident To Police

According to information, the five accused, which includes a minor, were bike-borne with masked faces when they looted merchant Santosh Bansal in front of his shop at Dandotiya Market located at Ramnagar Tirahe on Monday morning.

The incident of the robbery was reported to police by 3 other bike riders. The entire incident was captured in a CCTV camera installed in the same locality.

On Monday morning when Santosh Bansal, resident of Barokhar, was opening his shop, he had a bag containing over Rs 1 lakh cash. Suddenly, three bike-borne youths came, snatched his bag and ran away. Santosh Bansal tried chasing the youths on his motorcycle but he failed to catch them.

Soon after this, the merchant lodged a complaint in the police station after which police started to investigate. With the help of CCTV footage, police identified all the accused.

The police immediately laid siege to the accused and nabbed them within just 6 hours and also recovered the looted amount. One of the arrested accused is a minor student.

Accumulated Debt After Losing Back-To-Back PUBG Matches

On being interrogated in the lockup, the accused students said that they had run into debt while playing the PUBG game online. They committed the crime to repay the loan.

There is no old record of the accused in the crime diary of the police. At present the police have also recovered the looted amount from their possession.

Read Also MP: Congress Appoints 29 Poll Observers For 230 Assembly Seats

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)