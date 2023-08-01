 Bhopal: Nursing Students March To Raj Bhavan, Demand To Conduct Exams Pending Since 3 Yrs; WATCH
Recently, CBI submitted physical verification of nursing colleges and found that 50% government colleges are not fit for the students in terms of infrastructure and other facilities.

Khushboo BattaUpdated: Tuesday, August 01, 2023, 12:27 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In their series of protest, hundreds of nursing students of (National Students Union of India) NSUI marched on foot from Shivaji Nagar intersection to Raj Bhavan in Bhopal on Tuesday. Demanding to conduct the exams pending since last 3 years, the students alleged negligence by Medical Education Department for putting future of lakhs of students on stake.

article-image

Recently, CBI submitted physical verification of nursing colleges and found that 50% government colleges are not fit for the students in terms of infrastructure and and other facilities. Similarly, as nursing examination has been pending since last 3 years, the students are demanding general promotion and timely examination.

article-image

Nursing students had demonstrated at Neelam Park for demanding general promotion. The students were of BSc (Nursing), MSc (Nursing), post basic nursing of Madhya Pradesh Medical Science University (MPMSU), Jabalpur.

According to nursing students’ organisation, students of 2020-21 batch said that even after three years, examination of first year have not beenheld. So they should be given general promotion.

