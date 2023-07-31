 MP: JLU Agri University Employees Stage Protest For 6th Day, Perform 'Sadbuddhi Yagya' In Jabalpur
Their demands mainly include implementation of 7th Pay Commission and payment of arrears.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, July 31, 2023, 06:56 PM IST
article-image
MP: Jawaharlal Nehru Agricultural University Employee Protest Continues For 6th Day | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Employees of Jawaharlal Nehru Agricultural University continued their protest for 6th consecutive day on Monday in Jabalpur, demanding implementation of 7th pay commission. The employees even performed a ‘Sadbuddhi Yagya’ for management. Also, they warned of fierce agitation if their demands are not met. 

article-image

A week ago on July 24, the employees of Jawaharlal Nehru Agricultural University, Jabalpur started a protest against the management, pressing for their demands.

Later, on Thursday, the employees announced strike and wore black bands on arms as part of protest. Office bearers and members of the employee union expressed their views on different matters and a 1-hour long symbolic strike was performed along with raising slogans to fulfill their demands immediately.

article-image
