Indore: Govt School Students Stage Chakka Jam After Class 12th Boy Stabbed To Death; SDM Assures Strict Action; WATCH

Indore: Govt School Students Stage Chakkajam After Class 12 Boy Stabbed To Death; SDM Assures Of Strict Action | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Students of Swami Vivekananda Secondary School and NSUI activists held protests at the campus over Class 12th boy's alleged murder by his junior, on Monday. They submitted a memorandum to Tukoganj police demanding action against the accused in the alleged murder case. The students under the leadership of NSUI state general secretary Yash Yadav staged a 'chakka jam' and raised slogans against the school principal, demanding justice.

A class 12th student named Samarth was allegedly killed by a fellow student after the former complained against the latter for smoking cigarette in the school premises on Friday.

Principal On Leave

On Monday, the students reached the school as usual but did not attend any classes. They gathered in the school premises and started raising slogans against the principal. When the principal did not come forward to meet the students, they blocked the road outside the school.

According to information, principal Manoj Khopkar went on leave immediately after the incident and has not met the students even once.

Police Station In-charge And SDM Met The Students

After getting the information about the traffic disruption, Tukoganj police station in-charge Kamlesh Sharma along with SDM reached the spot and assured the protesting students that they would give severe punishment to the accused student. Apart from this, timely visits to the school will also be conducted. Students called off the strike after submitting a memorandum to the station in-charge.

Students' memorandum |

Student Killed By Junior

Notably, Samarth Kushwah, a class 12 student was killed by a class 11 student on Friday. Samarth had caught the accused smoking cigarette in the school and shot a video of the same. On Samarth’s complaint, the accused got scolded by a teacher as well.

Filled with rage, the accused called Samarth to meet outside the school. When Samarth went there, a heated argument ensued between the two. Soon, the accused took out a knife and stabbed Samarth. The victim later dies during treatment in a hospital.

