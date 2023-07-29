Bhopal: Class 12 Student Stabbed To Death By His Junior In Indore | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A Class 12 student of a government-run school was allegedly stabbed to death by one of his juniors - a minor in Madhya Pradesh's Indore.

The victim, who was admitted to a hospital with multiple stab injuries inflicted with knife on Friday, succumbed to his injuries during treatment at night, police said. The incident occurred at Tukoganj area and both students were known to each other as they were students of Swami Vivekanad school.

The deceased has been identified as Samarth Kushwaha, while the accused is a minor, enrolled in Class 11. As per the police, Samarth has seen his junior (accused) smoking cigarette and made his video. Samarth shown that video to a school teacher.

Since then, the accused boy along with his some other friends were planning to take revenge from Samarth. The incident was spotted by a cop passing through that area, and chased the accused. A video surfaced on social media, in which a cop was seen chasing a boy shouting 'pakdo isko pakdo, chaku mar ke bhag raha hai.'

After chasing for few meters, the cop managed to overpower the minor boy, who was still holding a knife in his hand. "The accused is minor. He has been detained.

Victim's family has lodged an FIR and we are investigation the matter. The FIR says that victim had made a video of the accused and had shown to a school teacher. We will visit the school for inquiry," the police said.

