MP Weather Update: Monsoon Trough Passes Via UP, Expect Light Showers In Bhopal & Moderate Rain In Guna, Shivpuri

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The cyclone formed in the upper part of the air around Odisha has weakened further and reached the Ganges river area of West Bengal. Monsoon trough in its normal position is now passing through Uttar Pradesh. According to meteorologists, moderate rainfall may occur in Neemuch, Mandsaur, Guna, Shivpuri, Agar, Shajapur, Rajgarh districts besides most of the districts of Rewa, Shahdol division on Saturday-Sunday. There may be light showers in the capital as well.

Rains In Last 24 Hours

During the last 24 hours, it rained 73 mm in Ujjain, 43.4 mm in Seoni, 33.4 mm in Rewa, 30.2 mm in Pachmarhi, 27 mm in Shivpuri, 26.9 mm in Guna, 22 mm in Mandla, 19 mm in Raisen, 15.4 mm in Sagar and Khajuraho, 14.4 mm in Damoh, 12 mm in Ratlam, 11 mm in Narsinghpur, 8.8 mm in Indore, 8.1 mm in Dhar, 6.4 mm in Sidhi, 5.4 mm in Malanjkhand, 4.8 mm in Umaria, 4.5 mm in Bhopal (city), 3.8 mm in Gwalior, 3.2 mm in Betul. There was 2.6 mm rainfall in Datia, 2 mm in Khandwa, 1.1 mm in Bhopal (Airport), 0.6 mm in Jabalpur and Satna, 0.4 mm in Chhindwara, 0.2 mm in Narmadapuram.

Ajay Shukla, former senior meteorologist of the Meteorological Department, due to the effect of the cyclone formed near West Bengal, the process of moisture has started in eastern Madhya Pradesh. Because of this, there is a possibility of good rainfall in the districts of Rewa, Shahdol division on Saturday-Sunday. However, due to the monsoon trough moving above the normal position, there are indications of a decrease in monsoon activities in Madhya Pradesh in the beginning of August.

5% More Rain Than Normal In MP

Madhya Pradesh has received overall 5% more rainfall since June 1. Of these, 7% less rainfall was recorded in the eastern part of the state and 16% more in the western part.

How Will Be In Madhya Pradesh For The Next 24 Hours

Heavy rains in 16 districts: Singrauli, Sidhi, Rewa, Satna, Anuppur, Shahdol, Umaria, Katni, Seoni, Panna, Damoh, Sagar, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh and Niwari.

Light rain in 31 districts: Bhopal, Vidisha, Raisen, Sehore, Rajgarh, Narmadapuram, Betul, Harda, Burhanpur, Khandwa, Khargone, Barwani, Alirajpur, Jhabua, Dhar, Indore, Ratlam, Ujjain, Dewas, Shajapur, Agar-Malwa, Mandsaur, Neemuch, Guna, Ashoknagar, Shivpuri, Gwalior, Datia, Bhind, Morena and Sheopur.

