Bhopal: 3 MP Leaders In BJP Chief JP Nadda's National Team; Kailash Vijayvargiya A Constant

Kailash Vijayvargiya (L), Saudan Singh (Centre) and Om Prakash Dhurve (Right) |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Three names from Madhya Pradesh have been announced in the new team of BJP National President JP Nadda. Senior leader from Indore, Kailash Vijayvargiya has been again given the responsibility of National General Secretary. This is for the third time in a row when he has been included into the national team of the BJP. This shows his growing status in the national level politics.

Apart from this, Saudan Singh has been given the charge of Vice President. Tribal leader Omprakash Dhurve has been appointed as Secretary.

In the meantime, Sudhir Gupta has been dropped by JP Nadda. In the previous team of Nadda, Gupta was the Joint Treasurer.

