 Bhopal: 3 MP Leaders In BJP Chief JP Nadda's National Team; Kailash Vijayvargiya A Constant
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: 3 MP Leaders In BJP Chief JP Nadda's National Team; Kailash Vijayvargiya A Constant

Bhopal: 3 MP Leaders In BJP Chief JP Nadda's National Team; Kailash Vijayvargiya A Constant

In the previous team of Nadda, Gupta was the Joint Treasurer.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, July 29, 2023, 12:30 PM IST
article-image
Kailash Vijayvargiya (L), Saudan Singh (Centre) and Om Prakash Dhurve (Right) |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Three names from Madhya Pradesh have been announced in the new team of BJP National President JP Nadda. Senior leader from Indore, Kailash Vijayvargiya has been again given the responsibility of National General Secretary. This is for the third time in a row when he has been included into the national team of the BJP. This shows his growing status in the national level politics.

Read Also
Amit Shah In Indore On July 30, To Visit Lord Parshuram's Birthplace: Kailash Vijayvargiya
article-image

Apart from this, Saudan Singh has been given the charge of Vice President. Tribal leader Omprakash Dhurve has been appointed as Secretary.

In the meantime, Sudhir Gupta has been dropped by JP Nadda. In the previous team of Nadda, Gupta was the Joint Treasurer. 

Read Also
Bhopal: BJP Announces Union Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav In-Charge For MP Election
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: 3 MP Leaders In BJP Chief JP Nadda's National Team; Kailash Vijayvargiya A Constant

Bhopal: 3 MP Leaders In BJP Chief JP Nadda's National Team; Kailash Vijayvargiya A Constant

Satna Minor Gangrape: Bulldozers Run On House Of Accused Member Of Temple Committee; Visuals Surface

Satna Minor Gangrape: Bulldozers Run On House Of Accused Member Of Temple Committee; Visuals Surface

Caught On CCTV: Jabalpur Men Feed Poisoned Food To Street Dogs, All 3 Canines Die Within Minutes

Caught On CCTV: Jabalpur Men Feed Poisoned Food To Street Dogs, All 3 Canines Die Within Minutes

MP: CM Chouhan Announces Sops For Cops, Raises Allowances

MP: CM Chouhan Announces Sops For Cops, Raises Allowances

MP: Third Anniversary Of NEP 2020 Organised At KVS Narmadapuram

MP: Third Anniversary Of NEP 2020 Organised At KVS Narmadapuram