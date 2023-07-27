Amit Shah In Indore On July 30, To Visit Lord Parshuram's Birthplace: Kailash Vijayvargiya

Union Home Minister Amit Shah | FPJ

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Union Home Minister Amit Shah will arrive in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on July 30 (Sunday) to visit the birthplace of Lord Parshuram and address Bharatiya Janata Party workers, a BJP national office-bearer said on Thursday.

Assembly elections are likely to be held in MP by the year-end.

Shah on Wednesday chaired a meeting of the BJP's core committee in the state capital Bhopal in view of the assembly polls. The next day, the party announced his visit to Indore.

After his arrival in Indore on July 30, BJP's national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya said, Shah will visit the birthplace of Lord Parshuram at Janapav Kuti, about 50 km from the city.

To address BJP workers

The Union home minister will address BJP divisional workers in Indore during his daylong visit, he said. The BJP workers will also take a pledge to mobilise voters at the booth level with full vigour to ensure that the party retains power with a two-thirds majority in the upcoming assembly elections, he said.

State Congress president Kamal Nath on Wednesday announced that if his party forms the government after the assembly polls, farmers will be given free power and their agri loans and outstanding electricity bills will be waived.

'No one will fall into Kamal Nath's trap'

Vijayvargiya termed Nath's announcement an "attempt to mislead farmers", saying "no one will fall into Kamal Nath's trap now".

"Kamal Nath had also made promises in the last assembly elections in 2018 about farm loan waiver and allowance to unemployed youth. But everyone knows that he forgot these promises within 15 minutes of sitting on the chief minister's chair," he said.

Vijayvargiya accused the Congress of reneging on its promises to voters and said that no one takes Nath as well as the party's election manifesto seriously.

The 15-month Kamal Nath govt

In the 2018 assembly polls, the Congress emerged as the single largest party with 114 seats in the 230-member House, while the BJP won 109 seats.

The Congress formed a coalition government under Nath, but it fell in March 2020 when nearly two dozen MLAs loyal to now-Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia joined the BJP, paving the way for the return of Shivraj Singh Chouhan as the chief minister.

