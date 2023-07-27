Bhopal: PM Modi Is Constantly Striving For The Prosperity Of Farmers, Says CM Chouhan

Representative Image | FP

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan virtually participated in the Kisan Sammelan held in Sikar, Rajasthan under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi from his residence office, Samatva Bhawan on Thursday.

CM Chouhan expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister for his farmer welfare activities. Expressing his feelings on twitter, Chouhan wrote that PM Modi is continuously making efforts in a planned manner for the prosperity of the farmers. Today, by transferring an amount of about 18 thousand crore of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi directly to the bank accounts of the farmers of the country, he has paved a new way for the prosperity of the ‘Annadata’. Heartfelt gratitude to him on behalf of the farmers of the state and the country.

Notably, PM Modi released the 14th instalment of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Yojana in the accounts of farmers across the country. Under this, an amount of more than ₹1,680 crore was transferred to the accounts of over 76 lakh farmers of Madhya Pradesh.

Along with this, PM Modi also launched many new activities for the welfare of farmers. Modi dedicated 1 lakh 25 thousand Kisan Samriddhi Kendras to the nation. Apart from providing fertilisers, seeds, equipment, facilities like soil testing, these centres will also work to make farmers aware and inform them about government schemes.

'PM Kisan Samriddhi Kendras' will be useful for modern farming

CM Chouhan has said in his tweet that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given such a gift to the farmers by launching 1.25 lakh 'PM Kisan Samriddhi Kendras' across the country, so that the farmer does not have to go elsewhere for fertilisers, seeds and agricultural machinery. Information will be available from this centre about modern farming.

"With the introduction of the facility of 'Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC)', now it will be easier for the farmer sitting in any corner of the country to reach his produce to the market. Kudos to the Prime Minister for such innovative and creative efforts. Prime Minister Modi is providing urea to the farmers of the country at a comparatively low rate, which is much less than the prices of urea in other countries, by spending a huge amount in the form of subsidy," he further wrote.