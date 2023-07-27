MP: Alirajpur Missionary Children's Home Chief Booked For Violating Juvenile Justice Act After Condom Packets Recovered From Warden's Room | FP Photo

Jobat (Madhya Pradesh): Jobat police, while taking cognizance of the report of the State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (SCPCR), booked Missionary Children's Home president Kalpana Daniel for violating the Juvenile Justice Act.

Notably, a team of SCPCR found gross irregularities at the centre during the inspection. The team also sealed the centre as Daniel and others had been running it for the past 35 years without proper registration.

The SCPCR team, comprising Onkar Singh, and Sonam Ninama along with local officials, rescued 71 girls and boys, including 59 of them who are minors, and most of the girls are orphans.

Besides, the team also recovered objectionable items including surgical instruments and condoms from the premises. Bibles were also found with every child, due to which there is a possibility of converting orphans. After getting the children's medical, their statements have also been recorded, and team members have been informed.

Team members said that Daniel was illegally running this centre and when the team asked her to furnish registration documents, she failed.

Under Section 42 of the Juvenile Justice Act, Daniel could not provide the documents of child home registration. She stated in writing that the children's home was being run without registration.

As many as 35 girls were found here, out of which 30 are minors. Most of the girls are orphans. 36 children were also found living in a separate building, out of which 29 are minors. Along with this, an old age home was also found to be operational, in which 13 senior citizens were found living.

Condom packets recovered from warden's room, possibility of human trafficking

Packets of condoms were also found in the warden's room of the children's home. When the head of the institution was asked about it, she expressed ignorance. A bottle of liquor was also found here.

Team member Onkar Singh said that the children were also taken to the local church for prayer. Everyone also had a Bible. It seems that this organisation was running the activities of conversion for a long time.

It is also being ascertained from where the children were brought. There is also a possibility of human trafficking in this case. By giving an application to the police through the Women and Child Development Department, an FIR has been lodged against the committee chairman for violation of the Juvenile Justice Act.

Huge funding from Switzerland

Onkar Singh claimed that funds worth crores of rupees were being given to the organisation from Switzerland. The chairman of the committee has accepted this. However, no systematic record of funding has been found in the children's home.

Hindu outfits stage protest

As soon as the matter was revealed, members of a Hindu outfit rushed to the spot and staged a protest there. They submitted separate memorandums to the administration and the SCPCR and demanded an FIR against all the office bearers of the institution.

They claimed that conversion activities had been going on here for a long time and that’s why a section of the Religious Freedom Act should also be added to the FIR. Illegal activity was going on in the institution, so its building should be demolished.

Meanwhile, Remsingh Dudwe, chairman of the child welfare committee, said that soon the report will be presented before the collector, in which a case will be recommended against all the members of the committee.

