MP: Civil Line TI Critical After Being Shot By Rewa ASI Brijraj Singh

MP: Rewa ASI Brijraj Singh Shoots TI In Police Station, Critical

Rewa (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking incident, Rewa ASI Brijraj Singh shot Civil Line TI Hitendra Nath Sharma inside the police station premises on Thursday. Singh, later, reportedly fired at himself as well.

Sharma has been admitted to Minerva Hospital in a critical condition following the incident. The incident has caused much chaos in the police station.

According to information, city's Civil Line station in-charge Hitendra Nath Sharma was severely injured after Sub-Inspector BR Singh, posted in the police line, shot two bullets at his chest inside the TI's chamber.

According to local reports, as of now, accused BR Singh has imprisoned himself in TI's chamber.

Reason unknown

The reason behind the incident was not immediately known.

Asked what led to the firing incident, Rewa Superintendent of Police (SP) Vivek Singh said he will provide details later.

When contacted over the phone and asked about the condition of Sharma, Rewa Deputy Inspector General of Police Mithlesh Shukla said, "I am in the hospital," and did not speak further.

According to a local scribe who visited the hospital treating the inspector, he has sustained injury near his neck and is being operated upon.

